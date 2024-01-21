2nd Patch incoming!

Heyho everyone,

When you have a run, you shouldn't stop - so here it is, our 2nd Patch (4th update) in 3 days:

Main Updates

With a particular focus on Save/Load and balance, this intermediate fix pack solves several UI issues and prevents problems during long gameplay sessions.

Fixes

[Fixed] For our users reaching a 1-2k population, the loading error that sometimes occurred during the Load phase and caused corruption in resource nodes has been fixed.

[Fixed] The demolition button on the UI of the cemetery and maintenance building has been activated.

[Fixed] A bug that caused the negative impact of winter seasons on Greenhouses has been fixed.

[Fixed] The situation where the Lumbermill building remained accessible and allowed to be installed during the Tutorial phase.

[Fixed] The overflowing problem of the main indicator of the City Attractiveness UI has been fixed.

[Fixed] The bug that inanimate resources such as stones and trees in the terrain after the load are renewed with the new year cycle has been fixed.

New

[Added] The 'Space' key will no longer switch the game to the standard pause screen. Instead, it will be used for a quick transition to 0.05 universe speed. The ability to set universe speed with the amount "1-2-3" has been retained.

[Added] The ability to edit FPS limit setting. (The FPS limit setting only works when V-Sync is deactivated (this dependence should be visible/mentioned in the settings). Unfortunately, changes to the V-Sync setting are not saved and are only active where you make them - Keep in mind that Starting/Loading a game, returning to menu and exiting the game will revert changes to the V-Sync setting.)

[Added] The editing feature to define names for NPCs. It can be edited by clicking the name panel on the NPC card. (It seems those names get not saved yet and have to be renamed for each play session - we are on it)

[Added and adjusted] New triggers for Campain mode to support the smooth continuation of the main story flow.

[Added] The "Move camera with WASD keys only" feature is now also available for the region map camera.

Changes