- Enhanced the visibility of the mastery button by making it blink slightly brighter.
- New mastery: Decrease weapon charge slowdown by 4%.
- New mastery: Increase the maximum Soulpower level by 5.
- Implemented a new level-up animation for added visual appeal.
- Replaced the "Back" and "Forward" buttons in the language selection and achievements window with arrow graphics.
- Modified the Soulpower magnet, reducing its levels to 5, aligning with most other passive soulpowers.
- Separated the "hold attack to charge" hint from the tutorial, now always appearing in the first two runs.
- Added the hint "you can level up with souls" on the map, displaying when the player accumulates enough souls for a level up.
- Adjusted the "Redeem" hint to align with the level-up hint.
- Introduced a new random event: Ghostring.
- Bugfix: Increased the possible text width of town buildings to enhance the visuals of translations.
- Bugfix: Resolved an error that could occur when loading the game with an old settings file containing new settings added in a newer version.
- Several performance optimizations.
Soulknight Survivor update for 21 January 2024
Soulknight Survivor v.1.048
Patchnotes via Steam Community
