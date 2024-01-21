 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor update for 21 January 2024

Soulknight Survivor v.1.048

Share · View all patches · Build 13230979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced the visibility of the mastery button by making it blink slightly brighter.
  • New mastery: Decrease weapon charge slowdown by 4%.
  • New mastery: Increase the maximum Soulpower level by 5.
  • Implemented a new level-up animation for added visual appeal.
  • Replaced the "Back" and "Forward" buttons in the language selection and achievements window with arrow graphics.
  • Modified the Soulpower magnet, reducing its levels to 5, aligning with most other passive soulpowers.
  • Separated the "hold attack to charge" hint from the tutorial, now always appearing in the first two runs.
  • Added the hint "you can level up with souls" on the map, displaying when the player accumulates enough souls for a level up.
  • Adjusted the "Redeem" hint to align with the level-up hint.
  • Introduced a new random event: Ghostring.
  • Bugfix: Increased the possible text width of town buildings to enhance the visuals of translations.
  • Bugfix: Resolved an error that could occur when loading the game with an old settings file containing new settings added in a newer version.
  • Several performance optimizations.

