 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Labs update for 21 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch 4 and 5

Share · View all patches · Build 13230948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated player information UI
Updated and fixed multiplayer lobby menu UI going out of bounds
Updated and fixed the push to talk UI overlapping the energy drink UI
UV flashlight does more damage to nest mutants
Added stop hacking and connecting the generator by pressing the Escape key
Added proximity voice chat to rat
Increased cooldown after AI infects player so it doesn't instantly hunt again
Removed extra space between character feet and ground
Added Auto-pickup item setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2432001 Depot 2432001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link