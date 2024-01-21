Updated player information UI
Updated and fixed multiplayer lobby menu UI going out of bounds
Updated and fixed the push to talk UI overlapping the energy drink UI
UV flashlight does more damage to nest mutants
Added stop hacking and connecting the generator by pressing the Escape key
Added proximity voice chat to rat
Increased cooldown after AI infects player so it doesn't instantly hunt again
Removed extra space between character feet and ground
Added Auto-pickup item setting
Inside the Labs update for 21 January 2024
Version 0.1.4 Patch 4 and 5
Changed files in this update