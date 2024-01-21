 Skip to content

Magnet Block update for 21 January 2024

Magnet Block v1.51

Build 13230931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Dromon - Removed the left and right most walls, this does not change the solution path.

Updated Katamari - Reduced the entropy a bit and moved it earlier to level 79.

Changed files in this update

