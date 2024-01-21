 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 21 January 2024

Fixes & Trader Docking - v0.5.0.23

Share · View all patches · Build 13230871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Couple of little bugs squashed, and noticed that if a trader gets damaged whilst docked, it couldn't get repaired if out of range of a repair station. Trader will now realise this and move dock location to in range of a repair facility.

Notes:-

  • Improve: Traders will now move to an in repair range docking spot if docked outside range and needs repair.
  • Fix: Human outside station internal tile lookup issue.
  • Fix: Clicking build menu docking connectors, showed initial large selection.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1712111 Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Depot 1712112 Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link