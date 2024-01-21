Fixes & Trader Docking - v0.5.0.23

Couple of little bugs squashed, and noticed that if a trader gets damaged whilst docked, it couldn't get repaired if out of range of a repair station. Trader will now realise this and move dock location to in range of a repair facility.
Notes:-
- Improve: Traders will now move to an in repair range docking spot if docked outside range and needs repair.
- Fix: Human outside station internal tile lookup issue.
- Fix: Clicking build menu docking connectors, showed initial large selection.
Changed files in this update