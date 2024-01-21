 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abyss School update for 21 January 2024

01/21 (Sun) - Bug fixes and feature improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13230846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the problem that the invert Y axis does not work
  • Fixed an issue where save points on the 1st, 6th, and 10th floors were displayed even though there were none.
  • Fixed an issue where there was no physics on the bookshelf at the bottom of the 3rd floor classroom.
  • Fixed an issue where the UI overlaps and is obscured when press Start Game and then End Game.
  • Fixed an issue where the floor starts from the middle save point instead of the beginning.
  • Fixed the timing when the message that something has been recorded in the note appears
  • Fixed an issue where the door would not open when starting from save point 1 on the 8th floor.
  • Fixed an issue where interaction messages continued to be displayed after putting the gear into gear.
  • Fixed an issue where the chains on some doors were incorrectly placed
  • Fixed an issue where motion between walls gets stuck and plays repeatedly in place.
  • Fixed the problem of elevator doors not opening
  • Fixed an issue where items could be obtained from the 7th floor cabinet without opening it.
  • Fixing the problem where the blue liquid was sprayed without dropping the pot from the 10th floor
  • Fixed 9th floor tray dialogue
  • Modified Seyoung's part to continue the party abyss zombie dance.
  • Fixed an issue where shield items could be acquired without opening the cabinet in Seyoung’s part.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2473711 Depot 2473711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link