- Fixed the problem that the invert Y axis does not work
- Fixed an issue where save points on the 1st, 6th, and 10th floors were displayed even though there were none.
- Fixed an issue where there was no physics on the bookshelf at the bottom of the 3rd floor classroom.
- Fixed an issue where the UI overlaps and is obscured when press Start Game and then End Game.
- Fixed an issue where the floor starts from the middle save point instead of the beginning.
- Fixed the timing when the message that something has been recorded in the note appears
- Fixed an issue where the door would not open when starting from save point 1 on the 8th floor.
- Fixed an issue where interaction messages continued to be displayed after putting the gear into gear.
- Fixed an issue where the chains on some doors were incorrectly placed
- Fixed an issue where motion between walls gets stuck and plays repeatedly in place.
- Fixed the problem of elevator doors not opening
- Fixed an issue where items could be obtained from the 7th floor cabinet without opening it.
- Fixing the problem where the blue liquid was sprayed without dropping the pot from the 10th floor
- Fixed 9th floor tray dialogue
- Modified Seyoung's part to continue the party abyss zombie dance.
- Fixed an issue where shield items could be acquired without opening the cabinet in Seyoung’s part.
Abyss School update for 21 January 2024
01/21 (Sun) - Bug fixes and feature improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
