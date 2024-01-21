v1.0.6.9 QoL and bugfixes

Hello everyone, I've implemented a few more quality of life improvements and tweaks this week. I hope you'll find them useful! As always, if you notice any bugs or have any suggestions, comment below or let me know in the Discord!
v1.0.6.9 Changelog:
Features/QoL:
- New item storage screen, complete redesign
- Added Level Cap game mode option*
- Added Level Indicator toggle machines
(one in Binary Forest, Circuit Shore, Cliffs and Meadow)
- Added reboots/souls EXP bonus boost and HUD indicator (in Tama Stats menu)
- Picked up items will automatically go to Bank if your inventory is full
- Faster skips of Evolution and Rebirth screens
Tweaks:
- Increase Fifou's HP affinity to 65% and Strength to 75%
- Shield Boost effect set to 10 Armor
- Shield Generator II effect set to 25 Armor
Bugfixes:
- Releasing Tama from storage fix
- Fixed funky collisions near the beach capsule and dummy training area
- Card AI will surrender now if it has absolutely nothing to do but die
*Level cap:
- "Hard Cap" is the default option and that's how the max level worked so far
- "Soft Cap" allows you to gain EXP even if you breached max level, but as you go further beyond it, that Tama will gain less and less EXP
- "Unlimited" - max level exists, but is ignored. You gain full EXP regardless of it
