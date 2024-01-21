 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anode Heart update for 21 January 2024

v1.0.6.9 QoL and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13230745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I've implemented a few more quality of life improvements and tweaks this week. I hope you'll find them useful! As always, if you notice any bugs or have any suggestions, comment below or let me know in the Discord!

v1.0.6.9 Changelog:

Features/QoL:

  • New item storage screen, complete redesign
  • Added Level Cap game mode option*
  • Added Level Indicator toggle machines
    (one in Binary Forest, Circuit Shore, Cliffs and Meadow)
  • Added reboots/souls EXP bonus boost and HUD indicator (in Tama Stats menu)
  • Picked up items will automatically go to Bank if your inventory is full
  • Faster skips of Evolution and Rebirth screens

Tweaks:

  • Increase Fifou's HP affinity to 65% and Strength to 75%
  • Shield Boost effect set to 10 Armor
  • Shield Generator II effect set to 25 Armor

Bugfixes:

  • Releasing Tama from storage fix
  • Fixed funky collisions near the beach capsule and dummy training area
  • Card AI will surrender now if it has absolutely nothing to do but die

*Level cap:

  • "Hard Cap" is the default option and that's how the max level worked so far
  • "Soft Cap" allows you to gain EXP even if you breached max level, but as you go further beyond it, that Tama will gain less and less EXP
  • "Unlimited" - max level exists, but is ignored. You gain full EXP regardless of it

Changed files in this update

Depot 1592751 Depot 1592751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1592752 Depot 1592752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link