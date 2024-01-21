v1.0.6.9 QoL and bugfixes

Hello everyone, I've implemented a few more quality of life improvements and tweaks this week. I hope you'll find them useful! As always, if you notice any bugs or have any suggestions, comment below or let me know in the Discord!

v1.0.6.9 Changelog:

Features/QoL:

New item storage screen, complete redesign

Added Level Cap game mode option*

Added Level Indicator toggle machines

(one in Binary Forest, Circuit Shore, Cliffs and Meadow)

(one in Binary Forest, Circuit Shore, Cliffs and Meadow) Added reboots/souls EXP bonus boost and HUD indicator (in Tama Stats menu)

Picked up items will automatically go to Bank if your inventory is full

Faster skips of Evolution and Rebirth screens

Tweaks:

Increase Fifou's HP affinity to 65% and Strength to 75%

Shield Boost effect set to 10 Armor

Shield Generator II effect set to 25 Armor

Bugfixes:

Releasing Tama from storage fix

Fixed funky collisions near the beach capsule and dummy training area

Card AI will surrender now if it has absolutely nothing to do but die

*Level cap: