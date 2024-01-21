Small fixes & improvements

Linux version updated to the newest build.
Changes:
- Clicking on a hot bar sometimes caused a jarring sound
- Statue of a Slavic god now returned from Zygfryd NPC
- Not identified items now have a magnifier icon in the basket
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Linux version updated to the newest build.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update