 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Once upon a Dungeon II update for 21 January 2024

Small fixes & improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13230725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Linux version updated to the newest build.
Changes:

  • Clicking on a hot bar sometimes caused a jarring sound
  • Statue of a Slavic god now returned from Zygfryd NPC
  • Not identified items now have a magnifier icon in the basket

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204732 Depot 2204732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link