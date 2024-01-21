Tiny Update 1.0.4.2b

New Features:
- Added Framerate limit setting slider in the display tab of the options menu. You can now unlock the framerate (which was locked by globally enabled vsync previously) and set it to a target framerate. If you wish to set your framerate over 144hz you can edit the settings.cfg file and enter your desired framerate there.
settings.cfg located at: %appdata%\Godot\app_userdata\StrivingForLight-Survival\
Changed files in this update