The Da Vinci Cryptex update for 21 January 2024

Fixed level 15 (again 😁

Thanks so much for your constant support and for reporting bugs, I really appreciate it!

I found out that the Cryptex on Level 15 wasn't working properly again, so I've fixed it again, this time it's the last time, I promise 😉

