-New: Added Evergreens trees to a few towns of the game.
Lagorigana, Romfore, Zaltenjock, and Ethicsburg.
-Fix: Anxiety and AdrenaBoost information not showing up on perishable items.
-Fix: MPCure being ineffective.
-New/Change: Using Innkeeper to stay now grants MP curing to go along with Anxiety, and
Fatigue cure, and a small amount of health gain as well.
-New/Change: Traveling by Car now has guaranteed 2x less time use.
15 Game Minutes instead of 30. Your Car model/type also still matter how far you
go during this time passage of 15 minutes. By contrast: walking means 30 Game Minutes is guaranteed
costed.
-Fix: A couple memes were unreachable.
-New/Change: Your exact MP points are now in your stat menu.
Otherwise percentage is still displayed in the game.
-New/Change: Escort Merchant now gives you random material pack
for completed missions.
-New: You now get a 50% chance of receiving a Zulde Star for completing Escort Mechant missions.
These can be redeemed for ZP.
-New: You get a 33% chance of receiving a Zulde Star for completing Golden Sphere missions.
Redaxium 2 update for 21 January 2024
Patch 2.3b
-New: Added Evergreens trees to a few towns of the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update