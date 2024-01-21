Patch 2.3b

-New: Added Evergreens trees to a few towns of the game.

Lagorigana, Romfore, Zaltenjock, and Ethicsburg.

-Fix: Anxiety and AdrenaBoost information not showing up on perishable items.

-Fix: MPCure being ineffective.

-New/Change: Using Innkeeper to stay now grants MP curing to go along with Anxiety, and

Fatigue cure, and a small amount of health gain as well.

-New/Change: Traveling by Car now has guaranteed 2x less time use.

15 Game Minutes instead of 30. Your Car model/type also still matter how far you

go during this time passage of 15 minutes. By contrast: walking means 30 Game Minutes is guaranteed

costed.

-Fix: A couple memes were unreachable.

-New/Change: Your exact MP points are now in your stat menu.

Otherwise percentage is still displayed in the game.

-New/Change: Escort Merchant now gives you random material pack

for completed missions.

-New: You now get a 50% chance of receiving a Zulde Star for completing Escort Mechant missions.

These can be redeemed for ZP.

-New: You get a 33% chance of receiving a Zulde Star for completing Golden Sphere missions.