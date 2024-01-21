Hola a todos:

Esta versión trae algunas modificaciones. No es compatible con las antiguas partidas guardadas. Deberán regresar a las versiones anteriores si desean continuar con ellas.

Ahora es posible realizar acciones y asignar actividades durante los eventos, excepto en casos particulares.

El juego está mejor equilibrado y alcanzar más del 50% de votos es un poco más fácil.

Los logros se obtienen con todas las victorias posibles. Un nuevo logro (Aplastante victoria) se obtiene únicamente con la mejor victoria posible.

Algunas correcciones de texto y errores.



Agradecemos que informen cualquier error o bug.

Pronto, habrá nueva información sobre los futuros escenarios que deberían llegar antes de finales de febrero.

Hello everyone!

This version introduces a few changes. It is not compatible with old saves. You'll have to go back to the old versions if you want to continue with them.

It is now possible to take actions and perform activities during events, with some exceptions.

The game is better balanced and achieving more than 50% of votes is a little easier.

Achievements are won with all possible victories. A new success (Landslide victory) can only be won with the best possible victory.

A few text and bug corrections.



Please report any bugs or errors.

More information on future scenarios is coming soon, and should be available before the end of February.