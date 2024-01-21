 Skip to content

太空战舰 update for 21 January 2024

[24-1-21] New ships, new materials, new plugins

Share · View all patches · Build 13230613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta v0.2.1M

  • Adding helpers
  • Planktonic cannons
  • Adding weapons
  • Mining laser (small)
  • Add ships
  • Assault (Missile ship)
  • Thunderbeast (Level B)
  • New
  • Added half shield
  • Add planet gravity
  • Added modding plugins
  • Added repair ship wrecks
  • Added click panel to display station information
  • Added bribes to the old model driving school
  • A level of open driving school
  • Added materials (stainless steel, TC4 titanium alloy, hard aluminum alloy, vanadium, magnesium, aluminum, carbon, chromium, carbon)
  • Add ship designer tools (eraser, color absorber, line drawing, circle drawing tools)
  • Optimized color selectors for ship designer
  • Added widget replication and widget canvas reset functionality in ship designer
  • Added steering power for Adjudicator and Amy donkeys
  • Added a shield to the new gear
  • Added a button to delete open world archive in Settings
  • Added a Thunderbeast shell to the ship designer
  • Changes

  • The recipe for material synthesis is closer to reality

  • Replaced Android joystick

  • Update the cruise mode UI

  • Updated some ICONS and ship tiles

  • Optimized rope visuals for grappling hooks

  • Optimized logic for intercepting missiles

  • Optimized art effects

  • Fixes
  • Tag jitter problem when moving fast
  • Ships are faster when moving diagonally
  • Sometimes things don't move in the store
  • The problem of constant prices of items in the store
  • Blueprints are dropped repeatedly
  • Fixed collision damage without calculating angular momentum

