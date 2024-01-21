[24-1-21] New ships, new materials, new plugins

Beta v0.2.1M
- Adding helpers
- Planktonic cannons
- Adding weapons
- Mining laser (small)
- Add ships
- Assault (Missile ship)
- Thunderbeast (Level B)
- New
- Added half shield
- Add planet gravity
- Added modding plugins
- Added repair ship wrecks
- Added click panel to display station information
- Added bribes to the old model driving school
- A level of open driving school
- Added materials (stainless steel, TC4 titanium alloy, hard aluminum alloy, vanadium, magnesium, aluminum, carbon, chromium, carbon)
- Add ship designer tools (eraser, color absorber, line drawing, circle drawing tools)
- Optimized color selectors for ship designer
- Added widget replication and widget canvas reset functionality in ship designer
- Added steering power for Adjudicator and Amy donkeys
- Added a shield to the new gear
- Added a button to delete open world archive in Settings
- Added a Thunderbeast shell to the ship designer
- Changes
-
The recipe for material synthesis is closer to reality
-
Replaced Android joystick
-
Update the cruise mode UI
-
Updated some ICONS and ship tiles
-
Optimized rope visuals for grappling hooks
-
Optimized logic for intercepting missiles
-
Optimized art effects
- Fixes
- Tag jitter problem when moving fast
- Ships are faster when moving diagonally
- Sometimes things don't move in the store
- The problem of constant prices of items in the store
- Blueprints are dropped repeatedly
- Fixed collision damage without calculating angular momentum
