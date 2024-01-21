 Skip to content

Cave Heroes update for 21 January 2024

Version 5.5.3

Build 13230603

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Year's Event removed until next year.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip many identical equipment.
  • Fixed an infinity bug related to the Devastators.
  • Fixed a bug related to The Treasure event.
  • Small bug fixes (4).

