- New Year's Event removed until next year.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip many identical equipment.
- Fixed an infinity bug related to the Devastators.
- Fixed a bug related to The Treasure event.
- Small bug fixes (4).
Cave Heroes update for 21 January 2024
Version 5.5.3
