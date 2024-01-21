 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xanguito Aventura Playtest update for 21 January 2024

PLAYTEST VERSION 4.6.007

Share · View all patches · Build 13230594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES
  • New enemy "spider" at world 6
  • New type of platform "lift-chair" at world 5
FIXES
  • Several improves on enemy demon physics.
  • Enemy demon next to a wall can be kicked up.
  • Issuen when player stunt an enemy demon from bottom has be fixed.
KNOW ISSUES
  • The block to activate the ship spawns incorrectly on certain occasions.
  • For some reason, battles against the boss of the bonus level can demand an exaggeratedly high performance.
  • Is not possible to change music volume on settings menu at intro scene, at least the fisrt time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629761 Depot 2629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link