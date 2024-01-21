PLAYTEST VERSION 4.6.007

NEW FEATURES
- New enemy "spider" at world 6
- New type of platform "lift-chair" at world 5
FIXES
- Several improves on enemy demon physics.
- Enemy demon next to a wall can be kicked up.
- Issuen when player stunt an enemy demon from bottom has be fixed.
KNOW ISSUES
- The block to activate the ship spawns incorrectly on certain occasions.
- For some reason, battles against the boss of the bonus level can demand an exaggeratedly high performance.
- Is not possible to change music volume on settings menu at intro scene, at least the fisrt time.
