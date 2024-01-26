Wild Legion is available NOW!

Hi!

🥳 Wild Legion is released!

💸 $2.99 with -10% launch discount!

Get a grab of the bundles for a cheaper price 👀

~Foreword~

▫️ We, the Blusped studios, are determined to support Wild Legion for the next several months. It is a passion project that we worked on in our spare time for the last year. First of all, we will keep polishing the game. Second, we want to add more content based on the feedback we receive. We also want to do the modding part, but it is an SSS rank idea for the unforeseeable future for now.

▫️ Like many, we loved playing games like Vampire Survivors, and decided to make our own where you could have more things going on. We also got inspired by the Don't Starve survivor mechanics, which, is recognized by some chars' art style.

▫️ Thank you all for supporting us with your kind words and suggestions throughout the development. We would appreciate any feedback here in the comments or as a review!

-Your Blusped Team

