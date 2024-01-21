Evil Seal Version 1.0.3 Update - More Exciting Features!

Share · View all patches · Build 13230525 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 09:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

I'm thrilled to bring you another exciting update for Evil Seal! Version 1.0.3 is here with a host of improvements and new features to enhance your gaming experience. Here's what you can expect:

Additional Languages Added:

I've expanded language support! Now, you can enjoy Evil Seal in 8 additional languages, making it more accessible to players worldwide.

2. Monster AI Enhancements:

Some of our monsters, including Baphomet, occasionally faced AI issues. I've fixed these problems, ensuring a smoother and more challenging gameplay experience.

3. Improved Dodging Mechanism:

I've fine-tuned the character's dodging mechanics, allowing for more precise and responsive evasion during combat.

4. Refined Item Pickup Notifications:

The item pickup notification pop-up has been revamped for better clarity, making it easier to identify the items you collect.

5. Enhanced Difficulty in the Second Level:

I've adjusted the difficulty curve in the second level to provide a more balanced and enjoyable experience.

6. Italian Translation Fixes:

Occasionally, there were issues where the Italian translation switched to English. I've corrected this problem for a seamless Italian gaming experience.

7. Inspection Bug Fixes:

Some players encountered character blockages during the inspection of certain puzzles. This has been addressed to ensure smoother puzzle-solving.

8. Improved Perspective Handling:

I've resolved the occasional unintended switch from third-person to first-person view during combat scenarios.

9. Limbo Bug Fixes:

Issues in the Limbo during the Envy challenge have been resolved, ensuring a glitch-free experience.

10. Overall Gameplay Enhancement:

I've made various tweaks and optimizations across the game to enhance your overall gaming experience.

I appreciate your continued support and feedback, which have been instrumental in making Evil Seal even better. I hope you enjoy this update and look forward to bringing you more exciting content in the future.

Thank you for choosing Evil Seal, and I'll see you in the game!

Best regards,

Raffaele Mandese - Mandese Games