魔塔地牢 update for 21 January 2024

1月21日更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.“单人双行”模式开启测试，无需联机就能享受自己和自己联机的快乐！
可以操控两个角色（副职业下可以四个，但是目前还有点bug），选择最优势的角色击败魔王吧！
1.增加音乐水晶，在无尽中可以直接使用切换bgm，免费无需解锁
2.快速模式增加21-25难度挑战
3.修复技能强化相关bug
4.修复装备强化文本显示未强化的问题，优化无尽装备显示
5.细分属性说明，更完善的属性显示
6.浅水沼泽加入无尽模式入口

