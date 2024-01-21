Several common passive skills have been added, and the battle strategy is now en

 Skip to content

Beauty Escort update for 21 January 2024

Several common passive skills have been added, and the battle strategy is now enhanced.

Hegemony: Characters will only take damage, will not be controlled, and will not play the attack animation.
Hot Blooded Soul: When attacking continuously, each attack increases the attack speed, and when not attacking, the attack speed will be restored gradually. Attack speed increases by 12% per attack.
Berserk: Increases attack speed with each attack, and gradually recovers when not attacking. Each attack increases attack speed by 50%.
Blood Eating: Whenever you hit an enemy, you will suck their life value and restore your own life. The more you hit, the more your life is restored. The percentage of blood sucked is 100% of the damage dealt.

