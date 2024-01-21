[New]
- Added the system to choose custom histories,classes, and species on character creation
- Custom upgrades now load into player assistant~
- he giveth, and taketh away. - removed controller support....for reasons >.>
- the potato 🥔 has been regurgitated.Í̷͠T̵͋́ ̶̊͑R̶͂̾Ë̴́̑Q̵͒̕Ù̸̓I̶͌̂R̸̃̚ES SOIL
- Added a "level 0" file into its own folder. - just incase you want to keep a save file of your character at level 0 so its new/you can use it other places/play it a different way - The engine will not load or save over this file, and deleting your character will also not delete this file.
- Added the new player file select system from the Discord Poll
- you can now load player files directly from you rback up file(if main is corrupted) or your level 0 file (main file will be overwritten)
- All armor and accessories added to rule book
[Engine Changes]
- Added special achievements for my alpha and beta homies~
- Added the rest of the Alchemy potions to the rule book for look up
- switched the options menu from a top oriented list to a left sided list to go with the rest of the games design
- added numbers to volume bars to show their values
- now saving your backup will save it based on file name, if its not there it creates it
- added loading back up, file not fo und, and saved back up messages when clicking those buttons
- updated character creator properties from file
- added a barrier to player side first page if loading failed
- finished auto level up system
- armor and accessories in player assistant now show their information on hover
- changed browser version of the game to be a static 16:9 resolution
[Game Changes]
- None
[Fixes]
- fixed the text speed test in options not producing text...to yaknow...test its speed. derp
- fixed some wonkyness with the browser version. objects moving around
- fixed links to realm lore.
- fixed the character files icons being 3x the size they needed to be
- fixed ammo for some ranged weapons not working (names were wrong)
- fixed second "== medium ==" in weapons drop down list. :v changed to large
- Fixed custom species not clearing and loading correctly in creator. whoo boy you dont wanna know why
- Fixed the witch not loading into EXP
- fixed ammo sizes and texts in character creator
- Made it so if there isn't a backup present for loading a character it doesn't spaz out
- fixed history scroll bar (??????????)
- fixed some charms info not showing
- fixed wall of blades in spells showing spell name "Etherium" instead
- fixed armor property overwriting armor name
- fixed "Random Armor Property" in roadster property choice...
- Fixed accessory information in character creator
- fixed inventory from shop not saving to player inventory on startup
- Fixed level ups not working/generating points/increasing level
- fixed corruption and delirium not transfering from char creator?
- fixed gold not transfering from char creator?
- fixed odd issue where leveling up sostrum leveled up grimlowe 🤨 ?
Changed files in this update