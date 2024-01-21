 Skip to content

Ashes of Arcanum update for 21 January 2024

AoA 1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[New]

  • Added the system to choose custom histories,classes, and species on character creation
  • Custom upgrades now load into player assistant~
  • he giveth, and taketh away. - removed controller support....for reasons >.>
  • the potato 🥔 has been regurgitated.Í̷͠T̵͋́ ̶̊͑R̶͂̾Ë̴́̑Q̵͒̕Ù̸̓I̶͌̂R̸̃̚ES SOIL
  • Added a "level 0" file into its own folder. - just incase you want to keep a save file of your character at level 0 so its new/you can use it other places/play it a different way - The engine will not load or save over this file, and deleting your character will also not delete this file.
  • Added the new player file select system from the Discord Poll
  • you can now load player files directly from you rback up file(if main is corrupted) or your level 0 file (main file will be overwritten)
  • All armor and accessories added to rule book

[Engine Changes]

  • Added special achievements for my alpha and beta homies~
  • Added the rest of the Alchemy potions to the rule book for look up
  • switched the options menu from a top oriented list to a left sided list to go with the rest of the games design
  • added numbers to volume bars to show their values
  • now saving your backup will save it based on file name, if its not there it creates it
  • added loading back up, file not fo und, and saved back up messages when clicking those buttons
  • updated character creator properties from file
  • added a barrier to player side first page if loading failed
  • finished auto level up system
  • armor and accessories in player assistant now show their information on hover
  • changed browser version of the game to be a static 16:9 resolution

[Game Changes]

  • None

[Fixes]

  • fixed the text speed test in options not producing text...to yaknow...test its speed. derp
  • fixed some wonkyness with the browser version. objects moving around
  • fixed links to realm lore.
  • fixed the character files icons being 3x the size they needed to be
  • fixed ammo for some ranged weapons not working (names were wrong)
  • fixed second "== medium ==" in weapons drop down list. :v changed to large
  • Fixed custom species not clearing and loading correctly in creator. whoo boy you dont wanna know why
  • Fixed the witch not loading into EXP
  • fixed ammo sizes and texts in character creator
  • Made it so if there isn't a backup present for loading a character it doesn't spaz out
  • fixed history scroll bar (??????????)
  • fixed some charms info not showing
  • fixed wall of blades in spells showing spell name "Etherium" instead
  • fixed armor property overwriting armor name
  • fixed "Random Armor Property" in roadster property choice...
  • Fixed accessory information in character creator
  • fixed inventory from shop not saving to player inventory on startup
  • Fixed level ups not working/generating points/increasing level
  • fixed corruption and delirium not transfering from char creator?
  • fixed gold not transfering from char creator?
  • fixed odd issue where leveling up sostrum leveled up grimlowe 🤨 ?

Changed files in this update

