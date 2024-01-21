Small Update~

- Fixed the "Try Again" frozen bug, please enjoy the game as you wish!
- Any character who clears a certain difficulty level can unlock the corresponding higher difficulty level for all characters. Achievements still require that character to complete the corresponding advanced difficulty level
- Fixed the "Leap over the Dragon Gate" + Subway Station Number One" event unlimited damage bug, which will no longer cause you to suffer any damage!
- Fixed a bug where invincible frames would get stuck in the "Lose all elemental orbs" event effect. Even if all the elemental balls are lost, there is no way to enter the invincible state!
