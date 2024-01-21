V1.0.12 Regular Updates

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

New

New mouse-only control mode. When activated in setting, auto aiming, right click or hold to move, left click to dash, left double click to cast ultimate skill

New spike trap warning

Adjust

Adjusted the special effects of the skill Flame Trail and strengthened the logic, when standing still, it will automatically look for nearby enemies to attack.

Adjusted some ranged enemies bullet effects.

Adjusted the size of the Golden Chest Goblins.

Adjusted some sound effects.

Bugfix

Fixed the issue that when purchasing an artifact in the Artifact Store and then quickly pressing ESC to exit the interface, the artifact reminder UI at the top of the screen does not disappear automatically.

Fixed the issue that when there is only one artifact left in the artifact store, when you re-enter the artifact store and click on the buy button, the artifact cannot be purchased directly.

Fixed the issue that the boss is not invincible during the dialogue of the boss battle.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"