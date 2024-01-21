 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 21 January 2024

Inverse Combine Update

Build 13230272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Resolver, Inverse Combine To Get Important Resource.

Inverse Combine Is Inefficient, Need Resolver, Cosume More Item To Get Little Resource.
Very Useful In The Challenge Mode Of No Combine.

