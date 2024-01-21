Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.9) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Fixed the stairs in the 4th mansion of Rockhaven leading to the wrong house.
- Bug Fix: Mira was in some situations getting stuck when trying to follow Swan to the market.
