"Stage attack mode" and 6 Steam achievements have been added.
To unlock them you need to fulfill certain requirements in HARD mode.
UKI-UKI-TENGOKU2 update for 21 January 2024
Stage attack mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update