 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UKI-UKI-TENGOKU2 update for 21 January 2024

Stage attack mode

Share · View all patches · Build 13230233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Stage attack mode" and 6 Steam achievements have been added.
To unlock them you need to fulfill certain requirements in HARD mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2673861 Depot 2673861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link