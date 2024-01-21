 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 21 January 2024

Build 0.2.101 is now live!

Build 13230208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Temporarily disabled the highlighting of keywords in NPC conversations to resolve the issue of weird characters appearing in the middle of dialog. The highlighting will return in the next patch.

