- Temporarily disabled the highlighting of keywords in NPC conversations to resolve the issue of weird characters appearing in the middle of dialog. The highlighting will return in the next patch.
Archmage Rises update for 21 January 2024
Build 0.2.101 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
