Cat Warrior update for 21 January 2024

V1.3：Improved attack collision experience

Build 13230136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version made this works:
Improved attack collision experience, fixed hit the enemy closely but hurt player.

Thank you for your patience and positive feedback!

