TYPECAST update for 21 January 2024

Patch version 1.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. I took some time off for the holidays and then I lost all motivation to do anything then I kept getting sick and my wife got sick and my son was sick and everyone was sick for like two weeks and it sucked. Anyway, here is a little update.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug with some enemies having incorrect shoot buttons assigned to them when using gamepad.
  • Fixed goofy menu behaviors when changing screen scale and screen mode.

Changes

  • Changed screen scaling method to prevent stretching, and to make TYPECAST more compatible with Steam Deck.
  • Added some checks to see if you're playing on Steam Deck, and if so, default to gamepad input.
  • Added a little hand cursor, awww.

Still to come

  • Gamepad specific tutorial.
  • Left handed KB/M options.

