Patch version 1.2.3

Hello. I took some time off for the holidays and then I lost all motivation to do anything then I kept getting sick and my wife got sick and my son was sick and everyone was sick for like two weeks and it sucked. Anyway, here is a little update.

Fixes

Fixed bug with some enemies having incorrect shoot buttons assigned to them when using gamepad.

Fixed goofy menu behaviors when changing screen scale and screen mode.

Changes

Changed screen scaling method to prevent stretching, and to make TYPECAST more compatible with Steam Deck.

Added some checks to see if you're playing on Steam Deck, and if so, default to gamepad input.

Added a little hand cursor, awww.

Still to come