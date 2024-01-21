Patch version 1.2.3

Hello. I took some time off for the holidays and then I lost all motivation to do anything then I kept getting sick and my wife got sick and my son was sick and everyone was sick for like two weeks and it sucked. Anyway, here is a little update.
Fixes
- Fixed bug with some enemies having incorrect shoot buttons assigned to them when using gamepad.
- Fixed goofy menu behaviors when changing screen scale and screen mode.
Changes
- Changed screen scaling method to prevent stretching, and to make TYPECAST more compatible with Steam Deck.
- Added some checks to see if you're playing on Steam Deck, and if so, default to gamepad input.
- Added a little hand cursor, awww.
Still to come
- Gamepad specific tutorial.
- Left handed KB/M options.
