0.3.2 Patch

Happy new year everyone and I am so sorry for the lack of updates!
College last semester was insane for me and my free time was greatly neutered. However, we are back this year with a decent sized patch!
- Added the rarities to the capes and caps that were missing it.
- Fixed some of the capes being attached to the head instead of the body as they were suppose to be.
- Fixed Titant II's stats.
- Added in an option to cancel any Slayer Quest! (This took forever haha).
- Nightshot II has been spotted! Good luck, he is EASILY the hardest boss in the game right now!
- Explore a little bit of the upcoming World 3! All the way into the new town which has very little to it, but is still a cozy place regardless!
I want to thank you all for your patience with me. World 3 is currently in development and I cannot wait to show it off to all of you once it's finished! Stay tuned and game on!
Changed files in this update