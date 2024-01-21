 Skip to content

Mark of the Void update for 21 January 2024

0.3.2 Patch

Mark of the Void update for 21 January 2024

0.3.2 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year everyone and I am so sorry for the lack of updates!
College last semester was insane for me and my free time was greatly neutered. However, we are back this year with a decent sized patch!

  • Added the rarities to the capes and caps that were missing it.
  • Fixed some of the capes being attached to the head instead of the body as they were suppose to be.
  • Fixed Titant II's stats.
  • Added in an option to cancel any Slayer Quest! (This took forever haha).
  • Nightshot II has been spotted! Good luck, he is EASILY the hardest boss in the game right now!
  • Explore a little bit of the upcoming World 3! All the way into the new town which has very little to it, but is still a cozy place regardless!

I want to thank you all for your patience with me. World 3 is currently in development and I cannot wait to show it off to all of you once it's finished! Stay tuned and game on!

