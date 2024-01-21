 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights Within Playtest update for 21 January 2024

Package 146d

Share · View all patches · Build 13230108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map updates/improvements
Fixed lighting issue in tutorial
Added extra tips for more explanation of systems
You now earn medallions for every 5 unused shimmer of you survive a mission
Overall progression (xp and currency) has been sped up

Changed files in this update

Depot 2781641 Depot 2781641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link