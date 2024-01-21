Map updates/improvements
Fixed lighting issue in tutorial
Added extra tips for more explanation of systems
You now earn medallions for every 5 unused shimmer of you survive a mission
Overall progression (xp and currency) has been sped up
Knights Within Playtest update for 21 January 2024
Package 146d
Map updates/improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update