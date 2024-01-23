Crash Fix + Localization for Simplified Chinese

Share · View all patches · Build 13230087 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy

An update for a Hint of Purple has been released.

Patch Notes:

Added localization support for Simplified Chinese [Localization by EchoriverTranslators]

Fixed a crash that occurred for some users when the game saved

Added a note to the Pause Menu to notify players that the game autosaves

Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal 5.3

Updated the main menu screen, slightly prettier + ultrawide support

Fixed a few typos and grammatical errors

Lots of other small polish items that were bugging me but probably won't be noticed

Special Thanks:

Erricil for taking the time to translate this story so it can reach a wider audience

Cypher48 for editing the Chinese translation

Scarrab for reporting the crashing issue and taking the time to send me log files

Zaphodikus for testing out this build and confirming it fixed the crashing issue

Huge thanks to anyone who took the time to leave a review, it means a lot and helps spread the word. <3