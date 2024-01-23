 Skip to content

A Hint of Purple update for 23 January 2024

Crash Fix + Localization for Simplified Chinese

Share · View all patches · Build 13230087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for a Hint of Purple has been released.

Patch Notes:

  • Added localization support for Simplified Chinese [Localization by EchoriverTranslators]
  • Fixed a crash that occurred for some users when the game saved
  • Added a note to the Pause Menu to notify players that the game autosaves
  • Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal 5.3
  • Updated the main menu screen, slightly prettier + ultrawide support
  • Fixed a few typos and grammatical errors
  • Lots of other small polish items that were bugging me but probably won't be noticed

Special Thanks:

  • Erricil for taking the time to translate this story so it can reach a wider audience
  • Cypher48 for editing the Chinese translation
  • Scarrab for reporting the crashing issue and taking the time to send me log files
  • Zaphodikus for testing out this build and confirming it fixed the crashing issue

Huge thanks to anyone who took the time to leave a review, it means a lot and helps spread the word. <3

