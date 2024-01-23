Crash Fix + Localization for Simplified Chinese

An update for a Hint of Purple has been released.
Patch Notes:
- Added localization support for Simplified Chinese [Localization by EchoriverTranslators]
- Fixed a crash that occurred for some users when the game saved
- Added a note to the Pause Menu to notify players that the game autosaves
- Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal 5.3
- Updated the main menu screen, slightly prettier + ultrawide support
- Fixed a few typos and grammatical errors
- Lots of other small polish items that were bugging me but probably won't be noticed
Special Thanks:
- Erricil for taking the time to translate this story so it can reach a wider audience
- Cypher48 for editing the Chinese translation
- Scarrab for reporting the crashing issue and taking the time to send me log files
- Zaphodikus for testing out this build and confirming it fixed the crashing issue
Huge thanks to anyone who took the time to leave a review, it means a lot and helps spread the word. <3
Changed files in this update