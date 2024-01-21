 Skip to content

Sea and adventure update for 21 January 2024

Updated new graphics and fixed bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The previous art style seemed unacceptable to no one, but AI was used to modify the images, add some background textures, and fix various bugs. I really can't remember which bugs I fixed.

