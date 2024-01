1.8.8 patchnote

Balance adjustments

-Spaghetto code: delete spawn limit, HP 120->80

-Spaghetti code: max text beam count 10->9

Design changes

-Mob found UI resprite

-Database UI resprite

-Added spaghetti code's text beam effect

Bug fixes

-Fixed bug that spaghetti code's text beam can be overlapped

-Fixed spaghetto code's attack dmg in database

-Fixed bug that save/load when search assistant/rocky tries to leave makes them broken and stay forever

-Fixed bug that wave skip perks can't be purchased even when previous perk was purchased