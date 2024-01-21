Open Mod 2024.1.08 [21-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the Shield would not be placed on the back of the player when not equipped. You probably didn’t know it should be like that anyway but now it’s showing on the back of the player as it should, giving the player some back cover when its not equipped

Added/Changed:

-made the lights destructible only by bullet for now in Suburb Realtime map. Nothing too fancy yet, a vfx will play and the light material will switch to a non emissive one + the light will be disabled. We’ve also enabled shadows for those lights, so regardless if you are on the performant no shadows preset there will be shadows on this map because otherwise the realtime lights will leak through walls. Expect a big performance hit on this map. This map is targeted for high end players who want to have some destructive light fun! We will continue progressing on this map and push it to final version in time. But we need feedback on performance in the meanwhile, that’s why a test map is present in the main build.