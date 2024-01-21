New Patch: Preludes, Powers, and Huntresses

Alright, our winter break is over and we’re back to the smut mines. The next phase of the Main Story Quest has entered the code stage, but we’ve got the first stage of it out for today’s patch (with another 270ish pages to go!), plus some new scenes for cats and horses and the goddess of the sun — though it’s all about where the sun don’t shine. Plus a whole new NPC by by B! There’s several more big quests already either in the code or review queue as well for early this year, including expansions for Atugia, Nina, and the Leothran twins. I’m personally coming off break and going straight into writing the long-awaited Dragon TF item, which you’ll be able to synthesize via the blood crystal from DraciaQuest (check the basement if you haven’t done the quest yet). And let’s not forget more Windy Peaks content coming up!
Thank you all for a great 2023. Here’s to a stacked Year of the Dragon coming up!
0.6.32 Patch Notes:
- The prelude to Calise’s new quest is in: some downtime in her house, and then a date with the paladin before the big event.
- There’s a hefty new NPC in the Windy Peaks, Kailani, written by B! You’ll need to bump into her in a certain tile, then talk to her in the Vulperine Village on the peaks in order to start progressing your relationship with this foxy huntress!
- Kailani has a personal quest, which involves proving your worth by fighting some of her fellow vulperine hunters, and then progressing to a much more dangerous prey! Once you’ve handled her quest, you can make the huntress your mate. She has scenes for both tender and vigorous fucking, and a pair of new oral scenes too. She’s got a set of doggystyle scenes that’ll be in for next patch, too!
- BriHaus completion items are in: you can get Cassia’s sword and armor just by progressing to the second stage of the Haus’s content, after either romancing or letting Cassia down.
- BriHaus marriage completion item is in, triggered by approaching Brint or Brienne after the marriage.
- Black Mages have new 2nd level powers, and their Ult has been reworked.
- Lumia has a new buttsex scene in.
- New Temple of Mallach scene, servicing a whole room of catboys (with or without Cait).
- If you’ve married both Ahmri and Atani, they have a new Diplomatic Relationship development, accessed from Ahmri’s menu in the centaur village, with sexy and non sexy, and a silly-mode only, set of scenes.
