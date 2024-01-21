New Patch: Preludes, Powers, and Huntresses

Alright, our winter break is over and we’re back to the smut mines. The next phase of the Main Story Quest has entered the code stage, but we’ve got the first stage of it out for today’s patch (with another 270ish pages to go!), plus some new scenes for cats and horses and the goddess of the sun — though it’s all about where the sun don’t shine. Plus a whole new NPC by by B! There’s several more big quests already either in the code or review queue as well for early this year, including expansions for Atugia, Nina, and the Leothran twins. I’m personally coming off break and going straight into writing the long-awaited Dragon TF item, which you’ll be able to synthesize via the blood crystal from DraciaQuest (check the basement if you haven’t done the quest yet). And let’s not forget more Windy Peaks content coming up!

Thank you all for a great 2023. Here’s to a stacked Year of the Dragon coming up!

0.6.32 Patch Notes: