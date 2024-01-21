 Skip to content

Just A Walk In The Park Playtest update for 21 January 2024

0.2.06_beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New mesh & colliders for Pirate Skeleton
  • New mesh & colliders for Bathtub Skeleton
  • New mesh for Ritual Spider
  • more LOD optimization
  • more asset optimization

