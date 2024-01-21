- New mesh & colliders for Pirate Skeleton
- New mesh & colliders for Bathtub Skeleton
- New mesh for Ritual Spider
- more LOD optimization
- more asset optimization
Just A Walk In The Park Playtest update for 21 January 2024
0.2.06_beta
