Unnamed Space Idle update for 21 January 2024

Version 0.51.3.2

Build 13229854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added optimize functionality to Crew auto reprint
  • Fix for game not closing on Linux
  • Fix for core upgrades misbehaving
  • Fix for upgrade popups sometimes giving extra stats
  • Fix for offline calculation on bases sometimes giving 0 material if other materials are negative
  • Fix for some tooltip display issues when holding shift
  • Fix for Warp Auto Sync not triggering when running higher warp above threshold
  • Fixes/changes to some UI text and translations

