- Added optimize functionality to Crew auto reprint
- Fix for game not closing on Linux
- Fix for core upgrades misbehaving
- Fix for upgrade popups sometimes giving extra stats
- Fix for offline calculation on bases sometimes giving 0 material if other materials are negative
- Fix for some tooltip display issues when holding shift
- Fix for Warp Auto Sync not triggering when running higher warp above threshold
- Fixes/changes to some UI text and translations
Unnamed Space Idle update for 21 January 2024
Version 0.51.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2471101 Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Depot 2471102 Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update