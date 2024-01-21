 Skip to content

Desolation update for 21 January 2024

v0.7.2

Build 13229840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where knocked down players may be jittery.
  • Fixed a bug where flashlight would not function properly looking upwards.
  • Fixed a bug where the host could not sprint before stamina was fully regenerated.
  • Fixed a bug where the notes would collide with the camera.
  • Fixed a bug where screamers would detect knocked down players.

Improvements

  • Improved first person camera.

Optimization

  • Done some further networking optimization to ensure a smoother experience.

