Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where knocked down players may be jittery.
- Fixed a bug where flashlight would not function properly looking upwards.
- Fixed a bug where the host could not sprint before stamina was fully regenerated.
- Fixed a bug where the notes would collide with the camera.
- Fixed a bug where screamers would detect knocked down players.
Improvements
- Improved first person camera.
Optimization
- Done some further networking optimization to ensure a smoother experience.
