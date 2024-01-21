2.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13229818 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

v2.0 Release Update!

This update is huge! from massive graphical differences and performance upgrades to remastered levels.

This update has most of it!

The update includes:

Level Remasters

Movement Changes

Huge Graphics Updates (Added SSR, Path Tracing, SSGI, Realtime GI, Volumetrics and Volumetric Clouds and more)

Big Bug Fixes (Fixed Level 6, Level 15, Level 7, Level 8, Level 9.)

Level Changes (On mentioned levels above)

Remastered Main Menu

Added Checkpoints! Woohoo!

Added DirectX12 Support (no way to access yet.)

Fixed Steam Achievements

Added Secret Achievement

Added new Post-Processing Effects (make it look better haha)

Script Optimization

Water Improvements

Added Decals

Added Audio Reverb

Updated Swimming / Climbing Systems

Updated Camera

Updated Credits

And yes, there is more.

Oh, by the way, mid 2025. LocoMotion: The Revival