LocoMotion update for 21 January 2024

2.0 Update!

Build 13229818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.0 Release Update!

This update is huge! from massive graphical differences and performance upgrades to remastered levels.
This update has most of it!
The update includes:

  • Level Remasters
  • Movement Changes
  • Huge Graphics Updates (Added SSR, Path Tracing, SSGI, Realtime GI, Volumetrics and Volumetric Clouds and more)
  • Big Bug Fixes (Fixed Level 6, Level 15, Level 7, Level 8, Level 9.)
  • Level Changes (On mentioned levels above)
  • Remastered Main Menu
  • Added Checkpoints! Woohoo!
  • Added DirectX12 Support (no way to access yet.)
  • Fixed Steam Achievements
  • Added Secret Achievement
  • Added new Post-Processing Effects (make it look better haha)
  • Script Optimization
  • Water Improvements
  • Added Decals
  • Added Audio Reverb
  • Updated Swimming / Climbing Systems
  • Updated Camera
  • Updated Credits
    And yes, there is more.

Oh, by the way, mid 2025. LocoMotion: The Revival

