2.0 Update!

v2.0 Release Update!
This update is huge! from massive graphical differences and performance upgrades to remastered levels.
This update has most of it!
The update includes:
- Level Remasters
- Movement Changes
- Huge Graphics Updates (Added SSR, Path Tracing, SSGI, Realtime GI, Volumetrics and Volumetric Clouds and more)
- Big Bug Fixes (Fixed Level 6, Level 15, Level 7, Level 8, Level 9.)
- Level Changes (On mentioned levels above)
- Remastered Main Menu
- Added Checkpoints! Woohoo!
- Added DirectX12 Support (no way to access yet.)
- Fixed Steam Achievements
- Added Secret Achievement
- Added new Post-Processing Effects (make it look better haha)
- Script Optimization
- Water Improvements
- Added Decals
- Added Audio Reverb
- Updated Swimming / Climbing Systems
- Updated Camera
- Updated Credits
And yes, there is more.
Oh, by the way, mid 2025. LocoMotion: The Revival
Changed files in this update