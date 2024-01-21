[Fixed] an issue where interactions overlap each other causing issues effecting general gameplay (Lights turn off, different market items on shopping basket, cooker turn on or off, etc.)
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 21 January 2024
General fix for interactions in Co-Op
