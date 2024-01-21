 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 21 January 2024

Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #80

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 21 January 2024

Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #80

It's my birthday, so I'm giving you a Dandy new present! It's a new boss battle! Probably one of the most chaotic ones so far. I may have to adjust some of it, but I really wanted to put this mess together in 1 week and see how it goes. Let's just say she has a lot to "talk" about.

Early Access updated game version to v8.4

Content Added

  • 1 new monster to love! (Total: 102)
  • 2 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 691)
  • Added memory text to the Blind Love and Paranoid sets of bounty gifts

Updates and tweaks

  • Orbs released by the new monsters will show cracks as they take damage
  • Adjusted some of Moss' attacks at higher levels
  • Slightly increased Scarlet's score medal goals
  • In Ultra Quickplay, the medal counter hud now properly shows you having 10 or more sublime medals in a single battle
  • The Glyph Sigil bounty will not appear on a monster that also has a Don't Panic challenge

Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix: One of Shiny Joule and Shiny Anomaly's attacks released less bullets than intended at Level 0 (Basically Quickplay only)
  • Bug Fix: Some Ultra Quickplay dreams were revealed before unlocking the mode

Coming Soon

Now 3 of the 7 battles in the new set are done! I'm still focused on this set of battles for now, but another thing that I need to do is implement an easier way to handle people adding custom translations without updates messing them up. I'm hoping to work a little on that over the next few updates. The Next update will be on the game's 6th anniversary on February 14th!

Have a DANDY good time!
ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː

