Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #80

It's my birthday, so I'm giving you a Dandy new present! It's a new boss battle! Probably one of the most chaotic ones so far. I may have to adjust some of it, but I really wanted to put this mess together in 1 week and see how it goes. Let's just say she has a lot to "talk" about.

Early Access updated game version to v8.4

Content Added

1 new monster to love! (Total: 102)

2 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 691)

Added memory text to the Blind Love and Paranoid sets of bounty gifts

Orbs released by the new monsters will show cracks as they take damage

Adjusted some of Moss' attacks at higher levels

Slightly increased Scarlet's score medal goals

In Ultra Quickplay, the medal counter hud now properly shows you having 10 or more sublime medals in a single battle

The Glyph Sigil bounty will not appear on a monster that also has a Don't Panic challenge

Bug Fixes

Bug Fix: One of Shiny Joule and Shiny Anomaly's attacks released less bullets than intended at Level 0 (Basically Quickplay only)

Bug Fix: Some Ultra Quickplay dreams were revealed before unlocking the mode

Coming Soon

Now 3 of the 7 battles in the new set are done! I'm still focused on this set of battles for now, but another thing that I need to do is implement an easier way to handle people adding custom translations without updates messing them up. I'm hoping to work a little on that over the next few updates. The Next update will be on the game's 6th anniversary on February 14th!

Have a DANDY good time!

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː