 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三國符文之語 update for 21 January 2024

Version 2.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13229775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.2.1
(1) Optimize the difficulty gradient of the game so that there will be no significant increase in difficulty for normal, nightmares, or hell games;
(2) Optimize the recovery of life and energy, as long as the health is insufficient, it can be activated;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2398721 Depot 2398721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link