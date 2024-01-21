Version 2.2.1
(1) Optimize the difficulty gradient of the game so that there will be no significant increase in difficulty for normal, nightmares, or hell games;
(2) Optimize the recovery of life and energy, as long as the health is insufficient, it can be activated;
三國符文之語 update for 21 January 2024
