Announcement of Path of the Abyss ver0.10.17

The following modifications have been made
- Elite monster counter attacks are now only triggered by skills that deal direct damage.
- Added the ability to batch appraise stores.
The following bugs have been fixed
- The granting of burns by the "Illusionary Flame Fox" synergy of the "Incineration" spell skill did not cause a follow-up attack with a flame orb.
- Bug in which enemy icons were duplicated in the timeline bar
- The counterattack process when evading by the effect of "Waiting" was not recorded in the battle log.
- Dummy doll effect position is not relative.
- When opening the map, the current player's position is displayed when a floor different from the current floor is opened.
- Corrected the effect of morale boosting to be 8% per character
- When an enhancement skill is placed on a panel and then respecified with the Coatis elixir, the placement of the enhancement skill will no longer be accepted unless another normal skill is placed once.
- Corrected the skill description of the evil plague to match the actual situation.
- Camping skills will be used more often when returning from a combat loss in a dungeon
- Other text corrections
Changed files in this update