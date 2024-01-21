 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of the Abyss update for 21 January 2024

Announcement of Path of the Abyss ver0.10.17

Share · View all patches · Build 13229745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following modifications have been made

  1. Elite monster counter attacks are now only triggered by skills that deal direct damage.
  2. Added the ability to batch appraise stores.

The following bugs have been fixed

  1. The granting of burns by the "Illusionary Flame Fox" synergy of the "Incineration" spell skill did not cause a follow-up attack with a flame orb.
  2. Bug in which enemy icons were duplicated in the timeline bar
  3. The counterattack process when evading by the effect of "Waiting" was not recorded in the battle log.
  4. Dummy doll effect position is not relative.
  5. When opening the map, the current player's position is displayed when a floor different from the current floor is opened.
  6. Corrected the effect of morale boosting to be 8% per character
  7. When an enhancement skill is placed on a panel and then respecified with the Coatis elixir, the placement of the enhancement skill will no longer be accepted unless another normal skill is placed once.
  8. Corrected the skill description of the evil plague to match the actual situation.
  9. Camping skills will be used more often when returning from a combat loss in a dungeon
  10. Other text corrections

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768651 Depot 1768651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link