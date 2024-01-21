Patch 1.0.2

Several changes and fixes in this update:
GAMEPLAY
- Changed the 'Incapacitated' option 'Return to castle' to teleport your character to the castle immediately instead of waiting for the next turn.
- When your character is returned to the castle (via 'Incapacitated' options), your character now drops half their gold instead of all of it.
- Steam leaderboards are now updated more frequently.
- Fixed issue with moving/interacting on some occasions where it might say 'Not enough space' when there was.
- Fixed issue with being able to interact with chests when your character had no path to reach the chest.
- Fixed issue with not being able to remove quest items from chests.
- Fixed issue in one of the scenarios where you able to talk to the King at a time when you shouldn't be able to.
INPUT
- Swapped the camera rotate keyboard keys around (Q and E) to be in-line with the mouse controls (middle mouse button).
UI
- Added more info in the Settings -> Keys about camera rotation and object interaction.
- Added more tutorials for camera rotate/zoom, levelling up and running out of Action Points.
- Added even more instructions to the screen after creating your character to inform about camera rotation/zoom, interacting with objects and how to start the next turn (for those who didn't read the tutorials). The instructions disappear on turn 1.
- Fixed shops/chests displaying "Encumbrance" for your character when the scenario option 'Use Encumbrance' was turned off.
- Fixed a typo in one of the tutorials.
