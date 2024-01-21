Shotgun King v1.4 is here!

Hi punks!

It arrived a few hours later than anticipated but it is here! The Shotgun King update that finally brings:

Controller support

A scripted tutorial

New art

& Steam Workshop modding

To celebrate, Shotgun King is on a Daily Deal sale, with 30% off! We also encourage you to check out our brand new other game Super Algebrawl, which is also on sale for its launch, it came out just two days ago!

It's been a hectic week for us between the Super Algebrawl release and the Shotgun King beta, so the SK update might not be entirely bug free yet. We'll keep working on it for a little bit until it is. There will be some more love given to the modding possibilities as well, though I would say there's already a lot work with!

Thank you to everyone who helped test the beta this week, and a very special thanks to all the early modders who have been coping with the pretty big changes from the earlier modding support. They've been super lovely and helpful and about it and once again we find we couldn't wish for a nicer community than the one we have.

We hope you appreciate the new update, and we hope you have fun with the mods! If you're interested in modding the game yourself, we will add more intructions directly on the Steam Workshop soon, but for now the best place to be is still our Discord where you'll find all the resources and help you need to get started!

Thank you all for the support! Have a wonderful weekend and long live the Shotgun King!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞