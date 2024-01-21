Patch 1.5.7

Ahoy! This is another small patch which fixes one big thing I came across in my own testing, plus a few smaller tweaks and fixes to things I've seen reported.

This does include one new feature, which is that boats can now turn (slowly) in place! This uses the boats oars (and rowing stats) to turn when your speed is set to 0 and you turn the helm. It shouldn't be fast enough to significantly change any tactics but it is quite helpful if you're in a tight spot and want to maneuver your way out of it.

I've historically been kind of against this as it felt like it might be a little too 'arcadey' but I've been convinced that it does make sense and I think the way it's implemented still feels realistic and maintains the weight of the boats. Let me know what you think!

1.5.7

Fix a major bug that caused locations with DLC content in them to have incorrect boundaries when the DLC is not installed

Boats can now turn (very slowly) in place by using oars

Make torpedo waves a bit smaller

Photo hunt encounters are now properly marked as complete across the map when all giant creatures have been photographed

As always thanks to everyone for playing and following along with the game!