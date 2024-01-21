Patch 1.01 (21.1.2024)

Time for the first patch! Here's some notes:

-Menu/skip cutscene button highlighted in prologue

-Clarification that Sini's spell is fully charged when changing colour to purple added to prologue.

-Orc no longer randomly counters, only after taking damage and recovering. Orc now has his uppercut special instead (as intended)

-Added an extra health gem in stage 1

-Upward warping tutorial in stage 1 made slightly easier.

-Removed enemy respawning from a few specific rooms in stage 2

-Made two platforms narrower to avoid clipping issues in stage 3

-Reduced attack speed of stage 4 boss, first phase.

-Possessed Portrait is heavier, preventing it from getting knocked too far away.

-Prevented people from jumping into an infinite pit in stage 5.

-Stage 6 boss is very slightly easier.

-Both Puna's and Sini's warp have more invul frames.