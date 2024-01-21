 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 21 January 2024

[Beta] Build 659 Changelog

Build 13229556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changes

  • Adjusted frametiming / FPS to be the average of all frames between the last poll and the current poll, rather than just the most recent frame. This should result in a more accurate and a more stable framerate reading over time, rather than being super jumpy like it was before.

  • Updated Localization files. Remember, if you'd like to contribute to localization, you can do so on CrowdIn!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Window Settings menu would not properly show the currently selected window at the bottom.

  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would never be visible on desktop captures when using the Emulate Mouse Input Method.

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the cursor would not work on the first window created. (i think)

  • Fixed an issue where Windows Mixed Reality HMDs were not able to use Input Blocking.

  • Fixed an issue where the Wrist Overlay would not save it's position properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the Wrist Overlay would not save it's scale properly.

  • Fixed an issue where AMD GPUs would not be able to see the total usage of their VRAM on the performance monitor. (this is only a partial fix. It will show the correct number, but will not show a correct bar in some cases, as the VRAM total is not available through the library I'm using for AMD cards.)

  • Fixed an issue where the performance monitor would show the integrated graphics card on systems that have both an iGPU and dedicated gpu.

Misc
  • none this time :)

Changed depots in beta branch

XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
