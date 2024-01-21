[Beta] Build 659 Changelog

Changes
Adjusted frametiming / FPS to be the average of all frames between the last poll and the current poll, rather than just the most recent frame. This should result in a more accurate and a more stable framerate reading over time, rather than being super jumpy like it was before.
Updated Localization files. Remember, if you'd like to contribute to localization, you can do so on CrowdIn!
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue where the Window Settings menu would not properly show the currently selected window at the bottom.
Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would never be visible on desktop captures when using the Emulate Mouse Input Method.
Fixed an issue where sometimes the cursor would not work on the first window created. (i think)
Fixed an issue where Windows Mixed Reality HMDs were not able to use Input Blocking.
Fixed an issue where the Wrist Overlay would not save it's position properly.
Fixed an issue where the Wrist Overlay would not save it's scale properly.
Fixed an issue where AMD GPUs would not be able to see the total usage of their VRAM on the performance monitor. (this is only a partial fix. It will show the correct number, but will not show a correct bar in some cases, as the VRAM total is not available through the library I'm using for AMD cards.)
Fixed an issue where the performance monitor would show the integrated graphics card on systems that have both an iGPU and dedicated gpu.
Misc
- none this time :)
Changed depots in beta branch