Update 1.3

The Perfect Update is the third content update for Super Astrovade, and it's a big one. New levels, new achievements, earn ranks on levels, and more!

Here are the biggest changes:

Basic Survival

There is a new level (Basic Survival) that should provide a more enjoyable experience for new players. Although it's a more forgiving arena, experienced players will find that the later waves can still get quite challenging.

Perfect Survival

And for the most experienced players, another new level can be unlocked (Perfect Survival). As the name suggests it requires perfect playing because you won't find any stardust in this new arena. No stardust means no shield, which means no second chances!

Level Ranks

You can now earn a Rank on all levels (old and new). This is the perfect way to showcase your skills at surviving. An "S" rank awaits those who have truly mastered the game.

What's New?

Basic Survival, a new survival level (unlocked by default)

Perfect Survival, a new survival level to unlock

Level Ranks

Boosting off of arena spikes is now possible, which allows for keeping your kill chain alive between waves

9 new achievements

A new video option to toggle the fisheye lens effect on/off

You can now actually pause the game (pause button can be remapped like other controls)

What Changed?

Level stats (wave reached, kills, best combo and best chain) are now saved along with score and rank

The tutorial was enhanced to be better at guiding new players

Updated survival select UI to show level stats and rank

Updated game over UI to better display stats/score and to show the level rank

-Matt