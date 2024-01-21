Build 0.1.3

- Fixed how the Lab's secret level is found
- Fixed World 1 Complete achievement not being granted if you found the secret and beat the boss
- Fixed showing the "Check your answer" tooltip button as E if the player is on keyboard
Thanks for playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thanks for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update