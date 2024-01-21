 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monkey Math update for 21 January 2024

Build 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13229504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed how the Lab's secret level is found
  • Fixed World 1 Complete achievement not being granted if you found the secret and beat the boss
  • Fixed showing the "Check your answer" tooltip button as E if the player is on keyboard

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2406931 Depot 2406931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link